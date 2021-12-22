Zero tolerance for corruption in Goa once AAP comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal

Goa: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide a “corruption-free and staunchly honest government” in Goa if his party is voted to power. He said that there will be zero tolerance for corruption in the state.

Kejriwal said, “The concept of ‘guarantees’, started by the Aam Aadmi Party, is a first in Indian politics because of the constant failure and breach of promises by all other political parties. All parties would bring in lavish promises in their manifesto during the election season, and forget about them soon after coming to power. The Aam Aadmi Party does not indulge in these election gimmicks. We deliver on our word. This is the reason that we have introduced the term ‘guarantee’ to describe our promises to the public. Moreover, we go door-to-door and issue signed cards to people to ensure accountability – to let the public know that if we do not deliver these guarantees, you can vote us out, you can even sue us for it.”

“So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has given five guarantees to the state of Goa. First was that we will give free and 24-hour electricity to the people of Goa. Second, we will give jobs to unemployed youth, and provide unemployment allowance until jobs are ensured. Our third guarantee was to facilitate pilgrimage tours for the people of Goa to Velankanni, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, and others. Fourth, we will give a thousand rupees to each woman aged 18 and above. And our fifth guarantee was in the interests of the taxi operators of Goa,” he said.

“Today, I have come to announce my sixth guarantee to the people of Goa. I guarantee that we will form the first corruption-free and dead honest government in Goa’s history,” he added.

The Delhi CM further said, “In the past 60 years, the Congress Party ruled for 27 years in which they did not leave a single stone unturned in looting the state. Forget being even close to corruption-free, corruption plagued each and every department in this government. After Congress, it was the BJP’s turn to plunder Goa’s treasury and carry forward the shameless corruption and misgovernance for another 15 years. Again, in the following 15 years, the MGP also did not spare any effort when it came to corruption. Till now, the people of Goa have been constantly looted by these incompetent and deeply corrupt governments. Goa is a state of abundance. It is a vast source of natural resources as well as excellent human resources. The people of Goa are honest and hardworking. Despite this, the reason behind Goa’s lack of progress is because all previous governments were hell bent on simply plundering its treasury and had no interest in actual development of the state.”

Kejriwal talked about how he terminated the food minister of Delhi within three hours of receiving a complaint of corruption against him and handed over the case to the CBI.

“Within one month of AAP forming the government you will start seeing radical changes in Goan governance. I am not saying that we will end corruption within 24 hours, that will be a hollow election promise. I got to know that the business community faces a lot of harassment in dealing with the government departments. They won’t need to face any problems once AAP takes over. We’ll bring back the industries that left Goa and revive all the businesses that are under distress,” Kejriwal said.

