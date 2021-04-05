Bumper job opening in Tesla! Vacancy for over 10,000 people, confirms Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the electric car manufacturer Tesla needs 10,000 people at Gigafactory, Austin, Texas. More than 10,000 people are to be recruited by the year 2022, Musk said.

"Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!- 5 mins from airport-15 mins from downtown- Right on Colorado river," Elon Musk tweeted.

Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!

- 5 mins from airport

-15 mins from downtown

- Right on Colorado river https://t.co/w454iXedxB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2021

Tesla Inc was set to add about $50 billion to its market value, as its shares surged on Monday after the world`s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries, overcoming the impact of a shortage of automobile chips that has slammed the entire sector, a Reuters report said.

The carmaker`s shares, up nearly 8% in pre-market trading, were on track to hit their highest in over a month. The electric-car maker said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and it was quickly progressing to full production capacity. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk`s personal wealth has been boosted by a more than eight-fold surge in the stock`s value last year, even though its production is just a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors. Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Tesla`s shares were at $713 before the bell, while other EV makers, including NIO Inc, Workhorse Group and Xpeng Inc were up about 3%, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs