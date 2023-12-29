Elon Musks Tesla Eyes Gujarat For Its First Manufacturing Plant In India

New Delhi: Tesla is prepared to make its debut in India with a manufacturing facility in Gujarat scheduled for January 2024. The announcement about Tesla's manufacturing unit in the state is expected to occur during the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit as per the Ahmedabad Mirror report. Gujarat has been a key business location for many years.

It is anticipated that both Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit, as per ET's report. However, there has been no official announcement by the EV maker or by the state government in the matter.

Recently, Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel expressed optimism about Elon Musk's investment in Gujarat. During a government meeting, Minister Patel mentioned how Gujarat shares similar goals and understanding with Tesla.

Tesla faces challenges due to high import taxes in India, reaching up to 100% for luxury cars. Negotiations are not only about bringing Tesla cars to India but also about boosting the local electric vehicle ecosystem.

Tesla plans to localize 20% of car components within two years, increasing to 40% in four years. The company is looking to launch its Model 3, Model Y, and a more budget-friendly hatchback in the Indian market. With a concessional import duty, the prices of these models could be significantly reduced, making them more accessible to Indian consumers.