Ratan Tata Turns 86 On Dec 28: Check His Net Worth, Car Collections, And More

New Delhi: December 28 marks the 86th birthday of Ratan Tata, the esteemed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Known for his significant contributions to the Indian industrial landscape, Ratan Tata continues to inspire entrepreneurs across generations, even in his retirement.

Ratan Tata: Educational Journey And Personal Life

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata faced early challenges as his parents separated soon after his birth. Despite the hurdles, he attended Campion School in Mumbai and later Cathedral and John Connon School. Reflecting on his school days, Ratan Tata has shared stories of the support he received from his grandmother during difficult times. (Also Read: Ratan Tata's 86th Birthday: Check Out 5 Interesting Facts About Industrialist)

Ratan Tata earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Cornell University in 1962. He further honed his skills with a course in Advanced Management at Harvard Business School in 1975. (Also Read: What Is UPI Tap And Pay? Check Benefits And How It Works?)

Ratan Tata: Career Highlights

After a brief stint in the United States, Ratan Tata embarked on his career at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur. Serving as the Chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, he played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth of the conglomerate, leading to a surge in revenues to $100 billion under his guidance.

Ratan Tata's influence extends beyond Tata Group, as he serves on the boards of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and US-based lender JP Morgan Chase. Additionally, he heads the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, owning a significant stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata: Net Worth

With a net worth of Rs 3,800 crore, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Ratan Tata holds the 421st rank in India.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he has been honored with awards such as the Padma Vibhushan, Commander of the Legion of Honour (France), and the Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, among others.

Cars Owned By Ratan Tata

In addition to his illustrious career, Ratan Tata is an automobile enthusiast. His garage includes a variety of cars, with the Tata Nano, his dream project, holding a special place. Despite its humble starting price of Rs 1 lakh, the Nano was eventually retired from the Tata Motors lineup.

Ratan Tata's diverse car collection includes a range of vehicles such as the Tata Nexon SUV, a Ferrari California, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, Mercedes Benz W124, Mercedes Benz S Class, Land Rover Freelander, Cadillac XLR, Honda Civic, Tata IndiGo Marina, and a Chrysler Sebring sedan.