THIS country govt is offering one-year paid leave to its employees to start their business ventures - Details Inside

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to give 1-year long leave from January 2, 2023 to government employees who wish to start their own business ventures, according to Khaleej Times. The UAE government aims to promote entreprenuerial spirit among youth while keeping their government jobs. The project was first of its kind in the world. It was first announced by UAE government in July this year by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed had said at the time.

Those emiratis who opt to take the sabbatical one-year leave for starting their business ventures will receive half of their salaries during the entire period. It is to be noted that the project is only availale for those who are employed in government jobs.

The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for and can be combined with unpaid leave and annual leave.

The UAE government is trying to diversify its economy and decrease dependency on crude oil. The country has made many strides to make it tourist attractive by creative marvelous structures like the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, etc.