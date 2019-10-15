15 detained in Jammu and Kashmir over truck driver's killing

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday took over two dozen people in detention in connection with the killing of a truck driver in Shopian district of the state.

All the 15 people, who have been detained by the state police are being interrogated in connection with the case.

On Monday evening, truck driver Sharif Khan was shot dead by two terrorists in Shopian. While the terrorists killed the driver, they thrashed the orchard owner and set ablaze the truck, which was bearing a Rajasthan registration number.

Sources said that one of the terrorists involved in the incident was a Pakistani. Security forces had yesterday launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

The terrorists launched the attack hours after the government restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir. It is to be noted that mobile connections were snapped after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. The attack sends a clear message that the terrorists are frustrated over growing normalcy in the region and the desperate to create disturbances.

It may be recalled that few days ago Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10. The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.