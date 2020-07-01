हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sopore encounter

3-year-old boy saved by J&K policeman from getting hit by bullet during Sopore encounter; pic goes viral

The security forces on Wednesday rescued a 3-year-old boy during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district.

3-year-old boy saved by J&amp;K policeman from getting hit by bullet during Sopore encounter; pic goes viral

SOPORE: The security forces on Wednesday rescued a 3-year-old boy during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district.

According to reports, the toddler was rescued by the security forces from getting hit by a bullet after terrorists opened fire at a patrol party in Sopore leading to a full-scale encounter in which a CRPF personnel and one civilian was killed.

Heart-wrenching images from the encounter site showed the toddler moving towards a J&K Policeman who quickly took him into his safe custody during the crossfire.

"JKP #rescued a three years old boy from getting hit by bullets during #terrorist #attack in #Sopore. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kahsmir Police while placing 'naka' were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started," Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police, said.

Three Central Reserve Police Force jawans suffered serious injuries in the attack that took place in Sopore town, about 50 km from Srinagar.

It has emerged that the three-year-old was travelling in a car with his grandfather when the gunfire erupted. The terrorists also opened fire at the car, killing the toddler’s grandfather on the spot. 

The entire area has been cordoned off and search is on to nab the terrorists who managed to escape from the encounter site.

Tags:
Sopore encounterJ&K policeCRPFtoddler rescuedJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
  • 5,85,493Confirmed
  • 17,400Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M6S

Baba Ramdev hold press conference on Coronil