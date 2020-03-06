Amazon account used for buying chemicals for making IEDs for Pulwama attack: NIA

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which on Friday (March 6, 2020) arrested two more persons in connection with the Pulwama attack case, claimed that an Amazon online shopping account was used to procure chemicals for making IEDs.

One of two men arrested by the NIA disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of his Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) handlers.

The anti-terror probe agency had arrested two more accused - Waiz ul Islam and Mohd Abbas Rathar - in Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Waiz-ul-Islam (19) hails from Srinagar's Bagh-e-Mehtab locality while Mohammad Abbass Rather (32) is from Hakripora village in Pulwama. With their arrest, the number of those arrested in the case in the past week has risen to five.

During initial interrogation, accused Waiz ul Islam disclosed that he also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack.

​Accused Mohd Abbas Rather is an old Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of JeM. He has also admitted to having given shelter to Jaish terrorist Mohd Umar (IED expert) at his home.

He also harboured JeM terrorists Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run-up to the Pulwama attack.

Rathar also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others, at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who have already been arrested by the agency.

​The two accused will be produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Saturday.