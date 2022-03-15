Another terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Awantipora, 36 terrorists killed so far

SRINAGAR: A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Charsoo village of Awantipora in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Tuesday. Sharing more details. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that one terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter. However, the identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village, a joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A police officer monitoring the operation said, "As the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired on search party which was retailed, and a firefight started."

Security forces are suspecting that more terrorists are inside the cordon, so the operation is still on. It may be mentioned that anti-terror operations by the joint teams of Army, J&K police and paramilitary forces continue in Kashmir.

This is the 21st encounter of this year and until now, the security forces have managed to be killed 36 terrorists. More than 20 terrorists have been captured alive and the crackdown on terror associates is also continuing. Around three dozen terror associates along with arms and ammunition have been arrested this year so far.

