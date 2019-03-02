हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chief of Army Staff

Army chief visits Jammu-based White Knight Corps, reviews security situation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat Saturday visited the headquarters of White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota to review the operational preparedness of the forces amid simmering tension between India and Pakistan.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NorthernComd_IA

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat Saturday visited the headquarters of White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota to review the operational preparedness of the forces amid simmering tension between India and Pakistan.

He was accompanied by the Northern Command Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

This is the first visit of the Army Chief to the region after India's air strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror facility in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday in response to the February 14 strike in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

There's been an increase in the cross firing along the Line of Control and International Border over the last few days, following IAF's airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Rawat was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps. The COAS was also briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations and measures reinforced in hinterland in the Area of Responsibility towards ensuring peace and stability.

Rawat commended all soldiers for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He exhorted all soldiers on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti - national elements.

