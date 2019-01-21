हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam

The district police, CRPF and 53 Rashtriya Rifles are jointly conducting the operation.

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Budgam
Representational image

Srinagar: Two terrorists have on Monday been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Zinpanchal in Chari Sharief of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The district police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 53 Rashtriya Rifles are jointly conducting the operation.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.

Jammu and KashmirBudgam district
