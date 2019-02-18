हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama encounter

Fearing Indian retaliation, JeM moves hideouts to populated areas: Sources

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Abdul Rashid Ghazi alias Kamran, who is said to be the mastermind of the Pulwama suicide bombing, is believed to have been killed in Monday's encounter. 

Fearing Indian retaliation, JeM moves hideouts to populated areas: Sources

NEW DELHI: Security forces in India are on the offensive after terrorists on Thursday attacked the Central Reserve Police Force convoy killing 40 personnel. Fearing retaliation by Indian security forces, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have moved their hideouts to populated areas, news agency ANI quoted defence sources.  

The Pulwama encounter that is underway since Monday night is also taking place in a populated area. As per reports, the terrorists used civilians as human shields to save themselves from the cross firing by the security forces. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal along with three other soldiers Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh lost their lives on Monday. 

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Abdul Rashid Ghazi alias Kamran, who is said to be the mastermind of the Pulwama suicide bombing, is also believed to have been killed in the encounter. At least two terrorists had been trapped by security forces in a house. As per sources, security forces have blasted the house in which the terrorists were holed up. 

As per reports, Pakistan Army positions across the border on the Line of Control (LoC) are seeing heightened activities as they are on high operational alert.

The army is constantly in touch with the government and is briefing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior functionaries on the developments in Kashmir. 

Tags:
Pulwama encounterPulwamaPulwama attackAwantiporaAwantipora attack
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan wants plebiscite in J&K: Full statement

Must Watch

PT5M24S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day