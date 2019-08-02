Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Pandushan

SRINAGAR: An exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Pandushan village in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

A joint team of India Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR),14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) and state police are at the encounter site.

This comes days after two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were shot down in a gunfight with security forces at the Bonbazar area of Shopian on Saturday. A joint team of Indian Army's 23 Para and special operations group (SOG) Shopian had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the forces approached the location, terrorists opened fire on them, triggering an encounter.

On Thursday, another encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Baderhama Zawoora area of Shopian district.