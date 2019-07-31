close

ceasefire violation

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan has violated a total of 272 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.

ANI photo

SRINAGAR: Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the early hours of Wednesday. The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively.

Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation at 12:30 am, firing small arms and shelling with mortars.

The development comes a day after an Indian Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of the state on Tuesday. Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army. The soldier, killed in Sundarbai area of Rajouri district, has been identified as 34-year-old Naik Kishan Lal. This is the second death of a soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in July and the sixth in 2019.

ceasefire violationIndian ArmyPakistanNowshera
