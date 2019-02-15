Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to chair meet on Awantipora suicide attack

15 February 2019, 09:06 AM
US asks Pakistan to immediately end 'support' and 'safe haven' to all terror groups operating on its soil after Pulwama terrorist attack.
15 February 2019, 09:06 AM
In strong words, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else. Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India."
15 February 2019, 09:01 AM
Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the suicide terror attack in Pulwama. An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of the crime, a Home Ministry official said. Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another official said.
15 February 2019, 09:00 AM
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also arrive in Srinagar to take stock of the security situation. Singh on Thursday had assured will be avenged. In a statement, he said the central government is determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt peace through such a terror attack "sponsored and sheltered by Pakistan". "Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this," he said. He will also hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make the ground-level assessment and review further operational actions. He called up Governor Satya Pal Malik, who apprised him about the prevailing situation in the state.
15 February 2019, 08:58 AM
A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will meet shortly to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of one of the worst suicide attacks on the CRPF convoy which killed at least 44 troopers and left the security establishment stunned. According to reports, the CCS meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 AM, the sources said. The CCS is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Saraj and Finance Minister are its members.