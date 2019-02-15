Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to chair meet on Awantipora suicide attack

A high-level meeting will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after one of the deadliest terror attacks in the state killed at least 44 personnel and critically wounded many. A suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is headed by PM Modi and Defence Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister are its members.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar, officials said.

Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmed, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018. He was driving a vehicle packed with over 100 kg of explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus, in which estimated 39-44 personnel were travelling, head-on, an official at the spot said.

The powerful explosion, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron, was heard many kilometres away, including in some parts of Srinagar adjoining Pulwama district. Body parts could be seen strewn around the area.

Here are the live updates: