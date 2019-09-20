close

Northern Army Commander

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits Srinagar to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Army Commander was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon visited formations and units in the hinterland and Line of Control.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited Kashmir to review the security situation in the region.

"Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was briefed on the counter-terrorist operations undertaken in the hinterland as also the measures taken by the Commanders on the ground to ensure safety and well being of the people," said the release.

He also interacted with a cross-section of people from all walks of life and took a firsthand review of the prevailing situation in the Valley and on the Line of Control. 

The Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on the ground on the counter-infiltration grid and the befitting response being given to the enemy on ceasefire violations.

Army Commander lauded the alertness, bravery and motivation of troops in discharging their duties in service of the nation.

He also commended the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the enemy designs.

The general on September 13 had also visited Udhampur valley to review the security situation in the region. 

