NC Will Take To Streets If Assembly Polls Delayed In J&K, Warns Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has said that the Election Commission not announcing the poll schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly can push people to take to the streets for their right to have an elected government. Omar warned that if assembly elections are not held in Jammu and Kashmir and people are kept away from the democratic process, his party National Conference will be forced to hit the streets and stage protests.

After the NC-Congress victory in the Kargil-LAHDC polls, Omar Abdullah said that the BJP is afraid of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and after its defeat in Kargil, there is no hope that assembly elections will be held in Jammu & Kashmir anytime soon.

''I don't blame the BJP, but I am surprised with the Election Commission's latest announcement,'' Omar said adding, "In the recent meeting of home ministry held in Delhi, we got clear indication that they have no plans to hold elections in Jammu Kashmir." Omar further said, "EC announced elections in 5 states but once again, citing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the common people have been kept away from the democratic process.''

Accusing the Election Commission of misrepresentation, Omar said, ''The Election Commission should explain about the security and other allegations, but I think there is only one reason for postponing the elections and that is the "fear factor" of the BJP.''

"After BJP's big defeat in the Kargil elections, the chances of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have become very less," Omar added that the Kargil results are an alarm bell for BJP.

Omar said, "After August 5, BJP had said that the decision to separate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, from Ladakh is praised by people of Ladakh but Kargil election results have proved that as people of Jammu and Kashmir disliked the abrogation and division of state same feeling is in people of Kargil.''

The Congress-led National Alliance on Sunday registered victory in the 26-member Kargil Council by winning 22 seats, and the BJP could secure only two seats. Thanking the people of Kargil for trusting the alliance, Omar said, "I thank the people of Kargil, this is the victory of every brother and sister of Kargil, but the results of these elections will now take assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir more away."

Omar threatened, "If the democratic process is further delayed in Jammu and Kashmir and Assembly elections are not held, we will be forced to come on streets and protest.''