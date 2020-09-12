हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror associate arrested in J&K’s Tral, incriminating material recovered

A terrorist associate has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, the police said on Saturday.

Terror associate arrested in J&amp;K’s Tral, incriminating material recovered
Image for representational use only

Tral: A terrorist associate has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, the police said on Saturday.

A press note from Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Police in Awantipora have arrested a terrorist associate in Tral area and recovered incriminating materials from his possession."

"The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam resident of Ratsuna Tral. As per police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistics, transportation and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area," the press note said. 

 

Live TV

 

"Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken to probe his complicity in other terror crime cases. A case FIR No. 72/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated in this regard," it added. 

Jammu and KashmirTerror associateTralIndian ArmyCRPF
