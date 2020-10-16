हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist caught alive during encounter in J&K’s Budgam

A terrorist, who was recruited recently, was apprehended alive during an encounter that broke out in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Terrorist caught alive during encounter in J&amp;K’s Budgam

SRINAGAR: A terrorist, who was recruited recently, was apprehended alive during an encounter that broke out in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted, “#Encounter has started at #Chadoora area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

A security officer said during the search at a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Chadoora this morning, a terrorist fired at the security forces which was retaliated heavily, and the entire area was cordoned off. 

An extensive search was carried out. During the operation, a terrorist was caught alive by the security forces.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Ex- stone pelter and recently joined terrorist-cum-associate of SPO Altaf Jahagir was arrested along with one AK 47.”

Sources in the J&K Police said he was an associate of deserted SPO who three days backs fled from the SOG camp in Chadoora with 2 AK-47 rifles. 

But the deserted SPO Altaf Hassan managed to escape from the encounter site during the gunfight.

Live TV

 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirBudgam EncounterIndian Army
Next
Story

Huge recovery of arms and ammunition in J&K proof of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Subramanian Swamy raises questions on AIIMS report in Sushant case!