Watch: Jammu and Kashmir cop feeds specially-abled child, video goes viral

In a heart-warming video, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was seen feeding a specially-abled child, on the streets, with home-cooked food. The video, titled 'We care', was posted by the state police on their Twitter account on Monday at 10.26 pm. In the video, a Sikh policeman can be seen feeding a small boy, sitting on the stairs in front of a shut shop.

The policeman feeds the child, wearing a black shirt and pant, from a lunch box. He also goes on to wipe the face of the boy with his hand, and later makes him drink water from a glass.

Reacting to the video, former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti applauded the step, saluting the cop's "sense of compassion and humanity". She asserted that the armed forces operating in the state are often tarred with the same brush, adding that the generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair.

Taking to Twitter she posted, "Armed forces operating in Kashmir are often tarred with the same brush. But that generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair. Salute this man’s sense of compassion & humanity."

The video has gone viral on micro-blogging site, Twitter and the twitterati also praised the cop.