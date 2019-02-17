हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama

Will always remember the sacrifices of Pulwama martyrs: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

He said that people have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his promise that terrorists, as well as those harbouring terrorists, will be brought to book. 

Will always remember the sacrifices of Pulwama martyrs: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra on Saturday paid condolences to the families of the 40 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) who lost their lives in the attack in Pulwama on Thursday.

"The entire country is grieving for the martyrs. This is a fact that those who have lost their lives will not return but the stories of their sacrifice will inspire generations to come. The entire country is angry today. People are yearning for revenge," he said.

He also added that people have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his promise that terrorists, as well as those harbouring terrorists, will be brought to book. 

On Thursday, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into the bus in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The bus was part of a 78 vehicles convoy of CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Prime Minister in a hard-hitting speech on Friday said that those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.  

"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain, security forces given free hand to punish perpetrators of the attack. All of us can feel the pain of martyrs' families, we understand your anger over what happened in Pulwama," PM Modi said.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly," he had earlier tweeted.

