Jharkhand CM orders probe in mob lynching of man who was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

RANCHI: Twenty-two-year-old Tabrez Ansari on Sunday succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, a week after he was brutally thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela district over suspicion of stealing a bike. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter. The CM also suspended the Saraikela police officer in-charge with immediate effect.

The family has alleged that all charges of theft levelled against him were baseless. They said that he worked in Pune and had come home for vacations on Eid when the incident took place. He was reportedly caught along with two others when they were on a bike after some people suspected him of being a thief.

While two others who were with him ran away, Tabrez was caught by the attackers. He was reportedly tied to an electricity pole and was beaten up all night. He was also allegedly forced to chant slogans of 'jai shri ram' and 'jai bajrang bali' after they asked him about his religion.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which Pappu Mandal, the main accused, was seen beating Ansari, who was tied to a pole.

After the thrashing, the mob handed him over to the police, which took him to a police post. However, he had to be admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened and he died at the hospital on Sunday.

Ansari's wife Shaista Parveen lodged an FIR at the Seraikela police station and also claimed that she was not allowed to meet him. The family alleged that they could hear him asking for help while the main accused was hurling abuses at him in the presence of the police officials. Shaista has also questioned the role of the police in her husband's death alleging that he was not given timely medical treatment.