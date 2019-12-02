Jharkhand Assembly election live: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Monday

2 December 2019, 09:16 AM
BJP working president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned on Sunday for party candidates in Jharkhand, where the five-phase Assembly polls got underway on Saturday. While there were only three medical colleges for the last 70 years, five more medical colleges were set up in the last five years of the BJP rule in the state, Nadda said at a rally at Chaibasa in the West Singhbhum district. Taking on the Congress-JMM alliance, he said it had nothing to do with the development of the state and people. Such unholy alliance should be given a befitting reply, Nadda added. Addressing a rally at the Seraikela Assembly seat, Rajnath Singh prised the work done by the Narendra Modi government. "The BJP government has constructed toilets and houses besides providing electricity and gas connections. It aims to provide house to all by 2022," the BJP leader said.
2 December 2019, 09:14 AM
The Congress has released the list of 40 star campaigners which also include interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as it does not want to repeat the mistake it made in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls, where its lacklustre approach cost the party dear.
2 December 2019, 09:14 AM
In the 2014 assembly elections, the JMM, Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha had formed an alliance. However, the JVM has moved away this time. The Congress-JMM have aligned with the RJD this time. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37 seats, its then alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) five, while the JMM got 19, the Congress took six, and the JVM had eight. The six remaining seats were won by other parties. The BJP and the AJSU are contesting separately this time.