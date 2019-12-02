Jharkhand Assembly election live: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Monday

The campaigning for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue on Monday with rallies by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. While Shah is scheduled to address two rallies in the West Singhbhum district, Gandhi is set to kickstart his campaign in Simdega district.

The BJP is seeking a second straight term and is contesting the Assembly elections alone with Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the party`s face. The ruling BJP is campaigning aggressively with Prime Minister Narendra Modi its main campaigner, while Shah and several other senior BJP leaders have also addressed rallies in the state.

Contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven. JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is the alliance`s Chief Ministerial face.

