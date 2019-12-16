Jharkhand assembly election phase 4 live updates: Voting on 15 seats underway

16 December 2019, 07:48 AM
Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Election 2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.
Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Election 2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people in Jharkhand slated to vote today to come in large numbers and exercise their vote.
"Polling for the fourth round in the Jharkhand Assembly elections today. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of this sacred festival of democracy," he tweets.
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज चौथे दौर के लिए मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपना वोट अवश्य डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व के भागीदार बनें।
Polling for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins.
Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Deoghar where polling is expected to begin shortly.
Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Deoghar.
Out of 221 candidates in the fray, 75 (34%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them and as many as 48 (22%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.
Among the major parties, 8 (53%) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (47%) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4 (31%) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP, and 6 (50%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.
The phase is crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it had won 11 seats of the 15 in the 2014 assembly polls. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), AJSU Party, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) shared one seat each in the last assembly polls.
The constituencies where the fourth phase of election will be held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara where the total number of voters is 47,85,009, of which 25,40,794 are male voters and 22,44,134 are female voters. The number of specially-abled voters is 66,321 and the total number of voters above the age of 80 is 34,106.
As many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election on Monday for 15 assembly seats with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.
The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and third gender. Election officials have refrained from disclosing the name of the third gender contestant to avoid “unnecessary” promotion of the candidate a day before the election.