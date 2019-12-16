Jharkhand assembly election phase 4 live updates: Voting on 15 seats underway

RANCHI: Voting on 15 constituencies in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election is underway where as many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise on Monday with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.

The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and a third gender candidate. The total number of voters is 47,85,009, of which 25,40,794 are male voters and 22,44,134 are female voters. The number of specially-abled voters is 66,321 and the total number of voters above the age of 80 is 34,106.

The constituencies where the fourth phase of election are being held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

Polling began at 7 am in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats and will conclude at 3 pm, while in the remaining seats it will be concluded by 5 pm.

