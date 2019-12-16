हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand assembly election phase 4 live updates: Voting on 15 seats underway

Voting on 15 constituencies in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election is underway where as many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise on Monday with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 16, 2019 - 08:31
RANCHI: Voting on 15 constituencies in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election is underway where as many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise on Monday with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.

The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and a third gender candidate. The total number of voters is 47,85,009, of which 25,40,794 are male voters and 22,44,134 are female voters. The number of specially-abled voters is 66,321 and the total number of voters above the age of 80 is 34,106.

The constituencies where the fourth phase of election are being held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

Polling began at 7 am in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats and will conclude at 3 pm, while in the remaining seats it will be concluded by 5 pm.

Tune into Zee News to catch all the live updates on the voting for the fourth phase of election:

 

16 December 2019, 07:48 AM

Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Election 2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.

16 December 2019, 07:48 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people in Jharkhand slated to vote today to come in large numbers and exercise their vote.

"Polling for the fourth round in the Jharkhand Assembly elections today. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of this sacred festival of democracy," he tweets.

16 December 2019, 07:45 AM

Polling for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins.

16 December 2019, 07:44 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Deoghar where polling is expected to begin shortly.

16 December 2019, 07:43 AM

Out of 221 candidates in the fray, 75 (34%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them and as many as 48 (22%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.

Among the major parties, 8 (53%) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (47%) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4 (31%) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP, and 6 (50%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

16 December 2019, 07:43 AM

The phase is crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it had won 11 seats of the 15 in the 2014 assembly polls. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), AJSU Party, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) shared one seat each in the last assembly polls.

16 December 2019, 07:43 AM

The constituencies where the fourth phase of election will be held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara where the total number of voters is 47,85,009, of which 25,40,794 are male voters and 22,44,134 are female voters. The number of specially-abled voters is 66,321 and the total number of voters above the age of 80 is 34,106.

16 December 2019, 07:43 AM

As many as 48 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election on Monday for 15 assembly seats with 221 candidates testing their luck in a five-phased state election.

The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and third gender. Election officials have refrained from disclosing the name of the third gender contestant to avoid “unnecessary” promotion of the candidate a day before the election.

