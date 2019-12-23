Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 live updates: Counting for 81 seats today

23 December 2019, 06:38 AM
On Monday, the people of Jharkhand will finally get to see the winner of the neck-to-neck political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance. The BJP, which had won 37 seats in the last Assembly elections, coined the slogan "Abki baar 65 paar". However, the ruling party is facing a stiff challenge as the alliance of JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to have an advantage, as per exit polls released last week.