Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 live updates: Counting for 81 seats today

The counting of votes for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am on Monday at 24 districts headquarters. The first result is expected by around 1 pm. The seats went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The BJP is hoping to retain power in the state following facing setbacks and winning fewer seats than expected, in both Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, in comparison to 2014 elections. In addition, several allies of NDA, this time chose to contest the 2019 assembly election on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) also contested the polls solo. The Opposition grand alliance, led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which also included Congress and RJD, on the other hand, is also hoping to oust BJP from the state.

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats, but Sudesh Mahto who led AJSU in the polls decided to jump into the Jharkhand battleground alone, without his old ally. Mahto lost the Ranchi Lok Sabha elections in 2014 after he was trounced in a bypoll in 2018 by a JMM greenhorn from Silli. In the backdrop of these political developments, Babulal Marandi-led JVM acquires a distinct position.

