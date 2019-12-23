हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 live updates: Counting for 81 seats today

The BJP is hoping to retain power in the state following facing setbacks and winning fewer seats than expected, in both Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, in comparison to 2014 elections. In addition, several allies of NDA, this time chose to contest the 2019 assembly election on their own.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 23, 2019 - 06:38
The counting of votes for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am on Monday at 24 districts headquarters. The first result is expected by around 1 pm. The seats went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The BJP is hoping to retain power in the state following facing setbacks and winning fewer seats than expected, in both Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, in comparison to 2014 elections. In addition, several allies of NDA, this time chose to contest the 2019 assembly election on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) also contested the polls solo. The Opposition grand alliance, led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which also included Congress and RJD, on the other hand, is also hoping to oust BJP from the state. 

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats, but Sudesh Mahto who led AJSU in the polls decided to jump into the Jharkhand battleground alone, without his old ally. Mahto lost the Ranchi Lok Sabha elections in 2014 after he was trounced in a bypoll in 2018 by a JMM greenhorn from Silli. In the backdrop of these political developments, Babulal Marandi-led JVM acquires a distinct position.

Here are the live updates:

23 December 2019, 06:38 AM

On Monday, the people of Jharkhand will finally get to see the winner of the neck-to-neck political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance. The BJP, which had won 37 seats in the last Assembly elections, coined the slogan "Abki baar 65 paar". However, the ruling party is facing a stiff challenge as the alliance of JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to have an advantage, as per exit polls released last week.

