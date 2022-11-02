TROUBLE for Hemant Soren, ED summons Jharkhand CM in illegal mining case on November 3

NEW DELHI: In big trouble for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned him for questioning in the illegal mining case on November 3. According to ANI, the JMM leader has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on November 3 in connection with the case.

Soren has been asked to appear before the central financial crime probe agency at its regional office in the state capital Ranchi on Thursday. The agency wants to question and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reacting to the ED summon, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said, “ED will work. We'll approach Court if there's injustice. Don't know if ED can summon CM. If so, CM will respond after consulting legal experts. Is it legal to summon him for those allegations? If so, PM should also be summoned in several cases. It's vendetta politics.”

Three people, including his political aide and MLA Pankaj Mishra, have been arrested in connection with the case. The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Barharwa Police Station, Sahebganj District, Jharkhand under various sections of IPC, against Mishra and others.



Later on, several FIRs regarding illegal mining lodged under IPC, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act have also been invoked. Till date, the ED has identified proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore in this case.



PMLA investigation revealed that Mishra, who enjoys political clout and being the representative of the Chief Minister, controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices.



"He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahebganj. Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 42 crore acquired by Mishra have been identified till date," said the ED official.

