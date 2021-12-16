AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 released at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to merit list here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has declared the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their AIIMS NORCET 2021 result on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

NORCET 2021 was conducted by AIIMS on November 20, 2021 in computer-based mode. As many as 17, 292 have qualified the exam.

Steps to check AIIMS NORCET 2021 results:

1. Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on the link 'Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021’ on the homepage.

3. The merit list will appear.

4. Check your roll number and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to merit-wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates.

The recruitment drive will fill the vacancies in several AIIMS including in New Delhi, Bathinda, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur, Rajkot, Rishikesh, Vijaypur, Bhopal, Bhubneshwar, Bilaspur and Bibinagar.

