Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for office assistant and other posts on bankofindia.co.in, details here

New Delhi: Bank of India has invited applications for the position of Office Assistant and other posts. This recruitment drive of the bank is going to fill up to 12 posts in the organisation.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply online through the official site of BOI on bankofindia.co.in.

It may also be noted that the last date to apply for the post is till November 15, 2021.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Faculty- 1 Post

Office Assistant- 4 Posts

Office Attendant- 2 Posts

Watchman cum Gardener- 4 Posts

Financial Literacy Counsellor- 1 Post

ALSO READ | FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for 233 posts on fssai.gov.in, check details here

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Interested individuals who want to apply for these posts can check other details like educational qualification and age limit in the official notification.

Click here to read official notification

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Selection process

It may be noted that the selection process for faculty comprises of written tests, personal interviews and demonstration/ presentation.

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 4,135 vacancies on ibps.in, here’s direct link to register

While, the selection of office assistant posts will be on the basis of written test and personal interview, attendant, watchman cum gardener and financial literacy counselor post comprises of interview.

Live TV