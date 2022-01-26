BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Scientific Officer posts, details here

New Delhi: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is hiring professionals for Group A posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at barconlineexam.in

The recruitment drive will fill Scientific Officer vacancies at BARC.

Important dates to remember:

Online Examination Slot Booking March 4, 2022 to March 18, 2022

Online Examination April 7, 2022 to April 13, 2022

Last date to upload the GATE Score April 13, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Scientific Officer "C" (SO/C) in the Level 10 - Rs 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the nine engineering disciplines mentioned in the official notification.

Direct link to the detailed notification HERE.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For the general category, candidates should be below 26 years of age, for OBC category the maximum age limit is 29 years of age and for SC/ST category the upper age limit is 31 years of age.

As per the official notification, “Candidates will be screened in for Selection Interview on the basis of a valid GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 score in the applicable GATE subject. Applicants with a degree in “Nuclear Engineering‟ will be screened in only on the basis of Online Examination to be conducted in April, 2022.”

