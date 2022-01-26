हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BARC Recruitment

BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Scientific Officer posts, details here

The recruitment drive will fill Scientific Officer vacancies at BARC. 

BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Scientific Officer posts, details here
Representational image zee me

New Delhi: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is hiring professionals for Group A posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at barconlineexam.in  

The recruitment drive will fill Scientific Officer vacancies at BARC. 

Important dates to remember:

Online Examination Slot Booking   March 4, 2022 to March 18, 2022 

Online Examination                          April 7, 2022 to April 13, 2022 

Last date to upload the GATE Score  April 13, 2022 

BARC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Scientific Officer "C" (SO/C) in the Level 10 - Rs 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the nine engineering disciplines mentioned in the official notification. 

Direct link to the detailed notification HERE

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For the general category, candidates should be below 26 years of age, for OBC category the maximum age limit is 29 years of age and for SC/ST category the upper age limit is 31 years of age. 

As per the official notification, “Candidates will be screened in for Selection Interview on the basis of a valid GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 score in the applicable GATE subject. Applicants with a degree in “Nuclear Engineering‟ will be screened in only on the basis of Online Examination to be conducted in April, 2022.” 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BARC RecruitmentBARC Recruitment 2022Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
Next
Story

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams amid protest by job aspirants

Must Watch

PT47M56S

Dancers perform during Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav at Rajpath, for the first time