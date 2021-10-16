BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for operation theatre assistant posts, check salary and other details here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of operation theatre assistant in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jhajjar. Candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL on www.becil.com.

The recruitment drive will fill up to four vacancies in AIIMS, Jhajjar on a contract basis. Candidates can apply on or before October 25.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a bachelor degree in science with 1-year experience in a relevant field or 10+12 with Science with five years experience in a relevant field.

Certificate/Diploma course in OT Techniques from recognized Hospitals/Institutions is a desirable qualification in candidates.

Candidates should not have more than 40 years of age.

Application fees:

For General/OBC/female category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 450.

Salary:

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 20,202 on monthly basis.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to undergo a written test and interview. The details regarding the written test/interview will be released later. “The candidates are requested to check their email & messages regularly. BECIL will inform the selected candidates through email & SMS. BECIL will not be responsible for any delay on the candidate’s part,” BECIL said in an official statement.

