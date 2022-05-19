New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Candidates can apply on the official BEL website on bel-india.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 1, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 55 posts on a temporary basis for BEL’s Panchkula unit.
BEL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Trainee Engineer -I
Electronics 21 posts
Mechanical 17 posts
Project Engineer/Officer - I
Electronics 15 posts
HR 1 post
Civil 1 post
BEL recruitment 2022: Age limit
Trainee Engineer -I 28 years
Project Engineer/Officer - I 32 years
SC/ST candidates must note that the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years and by 3 years for OBC candidates.
BEL recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will have to undertake a written test followed by interview of those candidates who qualify the written test.
BEL recruitment 2022: Application fees
Project Engineer Rs 472
Trainee Engineer Rs 177
PwBD, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
For eligibility criteria, salary and other details, read the official notification HERE.
