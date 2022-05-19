New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Candidates can apply on the official BEL website on bel-india.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 1, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 55 posts on a temporary basis for BEL’s Panchkula unit.

BEL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer -I

Electronics 21 posts

Mechanical 17 posts

Project Engineer/Officer - I

Electronics 15 posts

HR 1 post

Civil 1 post

BEL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Trainee Engineer -I 28 years

Project Engineer/Officer - I 32 years

SC/ST candidates must note that the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

BEL recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake a written test followed by interview of those candidates who qualify the written test.

BEL recruitment 2022: Application fees

Project Engineer Rs 472

Trainee Engineer Rs 177

PwBD, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For eligibility criteria, salary and other details, read the official notification HERE.

