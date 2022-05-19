हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, check details here

BEL recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply on the official BEL website on bel-india.in for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts.

BEL recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire for Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Candidates can apply on the official BEL website on bel-india.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 1, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 55 posts on a temporary basis for BEL’s Panchkula unit. 

BEL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer -I

Electronics   21 posts

Mechanical   17 posts

Project Engineer/Officer - I

Electronics    15 posts

HR                   1 post

Civil                  1 post

BEL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Trainee Engineer -I    28 years

Project Engineer/Officer - I     32 years

SC/ST candidates must note that the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years and by 3 years for OBC candidates. 

BEL recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake a written test followed by interview of those candidates who qualify the written test. 

BEL recruitment 2022: Application fees

Project Engineer    Rs  472

Trainee Engineer     Rs 177

PwBD, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. 

For eligibility criteria, salary and other details, read the official notification HERE

ALSO READBSF Recruitment 2022: Several Group-‘B' vacancies announced on rectt.bsf.gov.in, check details here

