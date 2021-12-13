Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment: Over 80 vacancies announced at bel-india.com, details here

BEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is a Premier Professional Electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence, is looking for over 80 candidates for its Hyderabad Unit.

According to the advertisement released on the official website at www.bel-india.in, the BEL is conducting a recruitment drive for 'Trainee' and 'Project' Engineers.

Interested candidates can check all the details below.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics) -- 19

Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical) -- 11

Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science) -- 03

Project Engineer – I (Electronics) -- 36

Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) -- 08

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) -- 06

Project Engineer – I (Electrical) -- 01

BEL Recruitment 2021: Upper age limit as on 31.12.2021

Trainee Engineer -- 25 Years

Project Engineer -- 28 Years

BEL Recruitment 2021: Remuneration

Trainee Engineer - Candidates will be engaged initially for a period of ONE year which may be extended up to a maximum of THREE years (including the initial period) based on requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 25,000, Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000 per month for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of the contract respectively.



Project Engineer - Candidates will be engaged initially for a period of TWO years which may be extended up to a maximum of FOUR years. They will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of contract respectively.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates need to send applications through post to -- Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana, on or before December 31, 2021.

Live TV