BEL Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 511 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has notified to fill 308 positions in Trainee Engineer post and 203 vacancies of Project Engineer. Interested candidates can read the official notification at the official site of BEL on bel-india.in for further updates.

The last date to submit the applications for the posts is August 15.

The official notification read, "Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company and India’s premier professional Electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on contract basis, for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex.”

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed 4 years full time B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics. The upper age limit for Project Engineer-I is 28 years, while candidates applying for Trainee Engineer -I should not be more than 25 years.

Selection process:

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of marks scored in BE and BTech. 75% marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE / B. Tech and 10% marks will be allotted for relevant work experience in the shortlisting for interview. 15% marks will be allotted for interview.

