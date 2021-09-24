हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Engineer and Supervisor posts on bhel.com, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for engineers and supervisors posts in the civil discipline. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. 

It may be noted that this BHEL recruitment drive will fill up to 7 vacancies of engineer (FTA-Civil) and 15 vacancies of supervisor (FTA-Civil). The candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is September 24. 

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate should not be more than 34 years of age as on September 1, 2021. For OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category, the upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years, while for SC/ST category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official BHEL website at bhel.com

Step 2. Click on "Current Job Openings" under 'Career with BHEL' section on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open, click on “BHEL PSER needs experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline on Fixed Tenure Appointment basis"

Step 4. Click on 'Apply Online' and then 'I accept'

Step 5. Choose your preferred post and click on 'Submit' option

Step 6. Fill the application form and submit 

Step 7. Download the form for future reference

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Engineer (FTA- Civil):

Candidates must have bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of reinforced cement concrete structures (RCC) / structural steel fabrication and erection work / Piling work/ RCC Chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil):

Interested candidates must possess full-time diploma in civil engineering from a recognised Indian University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/EWS and SC/ST candidates should have minimum 50% marks. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of Reinforced Cement Concrete Structures (RCC)/ structural steel fabrication and erection work/ piling work/ RCC chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

