Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 jobs alert: Vacancy for Sub Inspector and Constable posts, check salary, eligibility and other details

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: The Bihar police is seeking applications for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable under Sports Quota. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by at Bihar Police's the official website biharpolice.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can apply to these posts in Bihar Police recruitment 2021 latest by August 9, 2021 by clicking on this link http://biharpolice.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online application commences on: July 10, 2021

Last date to apply: August 9, 2021

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Sub Inspector – 21 Posts

Constable – 85 Posts

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Sub Inspector – Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized Central/ State University.

Constable– Candidate should have completed 10+2 or Maulvi Certificate from Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna or Acharya or have an equivalent degree.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Age

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 23 years (Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation as per government norms).

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Salary

Police Constable – Pay Scale – Level 3 Rs. 21700/- to 69100/-

Sub Inspector – As per Bihar Government norms.

Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 before applying. Notably, 106 posts will be filled through Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 process, out of which 85 vacancies are for constable and 21 are for SI posts.