हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF Constable Recruitment 2021

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day today, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

A total of 269 vacancies were released for the selection of candidates under the sports quota earlier in the year  

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day today, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in
A screengrab from rectt.bsf.gov.in

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) had earlier in the year announced vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty). A total of 269 vacancies were released for the selection of candidates under the sports quota. Today (September 22) is the last date.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The areas of sports from which the selection will be made include Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Gymnastics, Hockey, Weight Lifting, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics etc.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Follow these steps:

- Go to the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in
- Check out the recruitment openings on the home page
- In new window that appears, click and apply on the link
- Enter the required details, upload required documents, pay application fees
- Sumbit and download and print the confirmation

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSF Constable Recruitment 2021Border Security ForceBSFHiringlast day
Next
Story

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications open for apprentice posts, no written exams - check apprenticeshipindia.org

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day, Sep 22, 2021