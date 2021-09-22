BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day today, apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) had earlier in the year announced vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty). A total of 269 vacancies were released for the selection of candidates under the sports quota. Today (September 22) is the last date.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The areas of sports from which the selection will be made include Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Gymnastics, Hockey, Weight Lifting, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics etc.

Follow these steps:

- Go to the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in

- Check out the recruitment openings on the home page

- In new window that appears, click and apply on the link

- Enter the required details, upload required documents, pay application fees

- Sumbit and download and print the confirmation

