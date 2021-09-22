Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications open for apprentice posts, no written exams - check apprenticeshipindia.org

For those seeking jobs in Indian Railways, here's some important news - Railways will be hiring 492 people for apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. The last day to register for the posts is October 3, 2021, so all interested candidates need to hurry up and apply for the posts through the official website, apprenticeshipindia.org.

The recruitment process has begun for several posts including machinist, electrician, welder, fitter, turner, painter, and A.C mechanic, as per the official notification.

The eligibility criteria

- Candidates must have cleared ITI Examination (NCVT) and must have a final or a provisional certificate in the notified trades.

- It's mandatory for candidates to have passed class 10 or any equivalent from a recognised board by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

- The candidates must have completed 15 years of age but should be less than 24 years, as of September 15, 2021.

All set to apply? Here's how you can do that:

- Go to the official website: apprenticeshipindia.org

- Register with yout personal details, log in and upload all the required documents

- Download the form and take a print out for any future reference

The selection process

There are no written examination, nor interview/oral exam, for selection in any of the apprentice posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list provided to the portal. The merit list will in turn depend on the marks obtained in class 10 examination. Shortlisted candidates will get intimation via call letters, which they will receive in their email.

