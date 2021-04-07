BTSC Recruitment 2021: 584 vacancies notified for Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant posts, here’s how to apply

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BTSC Recruitment 2021

A total of 584 openings have been announced. Interested candidates can visit the BTSC recruitment portal at pariksha.nic.in to apply against the positions advertised.

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

BTSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has notified vacancies for various posts including Fisheries Officer and Ophthalmic Assistant on its official website.

A total of 584 openings have been announced. Interested candidates can visit the BTSC recruitment portal at pariksha.nic.in to apply against the positions advertised.

The application window opened on Tuesday (April 6). The last date to apply is May 5, 2021.

BTSC Recruitment 2021 – Vacancy Details:

1. Fisheries Development Officer - 212 posts

2. Fisheries Officer - 136 posts

3. Ophthalmic Assistant - 236 posts

BTSC Recruitment 2021 – Application fee:

For General/ OBC candidates or candidates of other states: Rs 200

For SC/ ST/ EBC/ Women of Bihar: Rs 50

How to Apply for BTSC Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BTSC on pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “All Notifications/ Advertisements”

Step 3: Click on the “Apply” button against the desired post

Step 4: Click on the “Register” button

Step 5: Read the instructions and click on “Ï Accept”

Step 6: Fill in the required details to complete registration and pay the application fee

