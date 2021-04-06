हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 notification out, applications invited for 1,524 Group C Civilian posts

Those interested can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official site of Indian Air Force - indianairforce.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1524 posts of the Group C Civilian category at the various Air Force Stations/Units.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 notification out, applications invited for 1,524 Group C Civilian posts

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued notification for recruitment to 1524 Group C Civilian posts. The IAF has invited applications from eligible candidates for selection in the Group C Civilian category.

Those interested can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official site of the Indian Air Force - indianairforce.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1524 posts of the Group C Civilian category at the various Air Force Stations/Units.

Last Date 

The last date to send the duly filled application form is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification on the official website. The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Number Of Vacant Posts

Western Air Command Unit – 362 Posts
Southern Air Command Unit – 28 Posts
Eastern Air Command Units – 132 Posts
Central Air Command Units – 116 Posts
Maintenance Command Units – 479 Posts
Training Command Unit – 407 Posts

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will consist of 
(i) General Intelligence and Reasoning 
(ii) Numerical Aptitude
(iii) General English 
(iv) General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi. The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted and called for skill/physical/practical tests wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

Covid-19 Guidelines

To avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection, candidates are advised to follow all instructions/guidelines issued by the central and state government for its prevention from time to time. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFIAF Recruitment 2021IAF recruitmentIAF Group C Civilian posts
Next
Story

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 750 posts of School Librarian notified, apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Must Watch

PT20M23S

Bengal: EVM recovered outside TMC leader Gautam Ghosh's house, Sector Officer suspended