CHO recruitment 2021: MP government provides this opportunity for nursing candidates

A big opportunity has come for the youth preparing for government jobs. In Madhya Pradesh, the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) has been started in the, for which applications are now being accepted.

Interested candidates can apply till 28 February for the recruitment to these posts. To apply, you can visit the official website of the Health Department of Madhya Pradesh at nhmmp.gov.in/.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Madhya Pradesh, recruitment has been released for 2850 CHO posts. To apply for these posts, the applicant must be B.Sc Nursing.

The applicant must be between 21 and 40 years of age to apply for these CHO posts. However, the age limit will be relaxed for the applicants of the reserved category.

The selected applicants on these posts will be given a salary of 25000 thousand rupees per month. During the internship, the applicant will be given an incentive on the basis of performance of Rs 15,000 per month.

Applicants for these posts will be selected on the basis of online written examination. The special thing is that the applicant will not have to pay any kind of fee to apply for these posts.