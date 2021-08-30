हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant, Dy. Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant, Dy. Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the Engineering Cadre posts in the organization. The applications are invited from candidates working in Officers of Central or the State government. The interested and eligible applicants can apply for the position on the official website of the force- crpf.gov.in. 

The candidates need to note that they can apply for the posts on or before September 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 vacancies of Commandant and Deputy Commandant in the organization.

READ COMPLETE NOTIFICATION HERE

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

• Commandant- 2 Posts

• Deputy Commandant 11 Posts

ALSO READ | CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form along with requisite certificates to the Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block no 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Other details

The notification by CRPF revealed that the deputation will initially be for a period of three years, which may be extended as per rules.

