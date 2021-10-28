CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officer posts at crpf.gov.in, salary up to Rs 85,000, check details here

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Medical Officer (SMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. This is a wonderful opportunity for the candidates who are interested to join in the armed forces. The eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview.

This recruitment drive of CRPF will fill up to 60 posts of Specialist Medical Officer and GDMOs in various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/ Bns/ Institutions. According to the notification, the candidates will be hired by the CRPF on a contract basis for a period of three years.

The candidates can check the official notification through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. It must be noted that the interview will be conducted on November 22 and November 29, 2021 at various centres.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer: 29 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer: 31 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Those selected for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will be given a salary of up to Rs 85,000 per month and those selected for the post of General Duty Medical Officer will get a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Specialist Medical Officer- Candidates should have a Post Graduation Degree / Diploma in a relevant field and work experience in the same field

General Duty Medical Officer- Candidates should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their internship

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews for the recruitment of Medical Officer posts. The individuals who are appearing for the walk-in-interview must carry necessary documents and application forms including original and photocopies of educational certificates, age proof, and experience certificates.

