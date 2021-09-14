Deadline to apply for Indian Army TGC Recruitment for Engineers ends tomorrow, check salary, other details

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for the recruitment of male engineering graduates for its 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) which will commence from January 2022. It is a golden opportunity for Engineering graduates seeking to make a career in the Indian Army and serve the country.

However, the deadline to apply for the course is about to end tomorrow, i.e. September 15, 2021. Hence, those candidates who are interested must hurry and avoid last minute rush.

Candidates must possess an Engineering degree in various disciplines including Information Technology, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication etc to be eligible. Those who have yet to pass their degree examinations, will be eligible only if they are studying in the final year of the degree examination.

The training will be conducted at Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment – Age Limit:

Minimum age: 20 Years, Maximum age: 27 Years. Candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1995, and not later than January 1, 2002, will be eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lt from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at IMA, whichever is later. On successful completion of training, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment – Stipend and Salary:

The duration of training is 49 weeks. A stipend of Rs 56,100 per month will be given to the trainees.

On completion of training, the cadets will be appointed as Lieutenant on Level 10 pay scale which ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Other allowances will also be applicable.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment - How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 3: Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

Step 4: After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Step 5: Click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Step 6: Fill in the required information and submit the application.

