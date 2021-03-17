हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police Recruitment

Delhi Police Recruitment: SSC declares results of screening test for Constable posts on ssc.nic.in

The SSC recruitment exam was conducted to fill vacancies for the post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya.

Delhi Police Recruitment: SSC declares results of screening test for Constable posts on ssc.nic.in
Representational image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the computer-based screening test for the recruitment for the Delhi Police Constable positions. The results include both Male and Female Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020.

The results are available on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC recruitment exam was conducted to fill vacancies for the post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya. 

The qualified candidates will have to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT). The physical endurance and measurement test will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of (PE and MT) will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.

The notification released by SSC said that it has considered representations from the candidates regarding the Answer Keys and thus the results have been declared on the basis of Final Answer Keys. The Final Answer Keys will be displayed on the website from March 25 to April 15.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link: "Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020"

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

The Delhi Polic Constable exams were held from November 27 to December 14 last year.

