New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications to hire Assistant Professors for Ramjas College. The DU recruitment drive will fill a total of 148 vacancies at Ramjas College. Interested candidates can apply on these official websites– colrec.du.ac.in or ramjas.du.ac.in.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Botany: 12 posts
Chemistry: 22 posts
Commerce: 15 posts
Economics: 6 posts
English: 11 posts
Hindi: 6 posts
History: 10 posts
Mathematics: 12 posts
Philosophy: 1 post
Physics: 27 posts
Political Science: 7 posts
Sanskrit: 3 posts
Statistics: 5 posts
Zoology: 11 posts
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.
Moreover, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.
It should be noted that NET will be the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor, the official notice said.
READ THE OFFICIAL RAMJAS COLLEGE NOTIFICATION HERE.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Application fees
UR/OBC/EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC, ST, PwBD category candidates and women applicants are exempted from paying the application fees.
