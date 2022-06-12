New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications to hire Assistant Professors for Ramjas College. The DU recruitment drive will fill a total of 148 vacancies at Ramjas College. Interested candidates can apply on these official websites– colrec.du.ac.in or ramjas.du.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Botany: 12 posts

Chemistry: 22 posts

Commerce: 15 posts

Economics: 6 posts

English: 11 posts

Hindi: 6 posts

History: 10 posts

Mathematics: 12 posts

Philosophy: 1 post

Physics: 27 posts

Political Science: 7 posts

Sanskrit: 3 posts

Statistics: 5 posts

Zoology: 11 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Moreover, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

It should be noted that NET will be the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor, the official notice said.

READ THE OFFICIAL RAMJAS COLLEGE NOTIFICATION HERE.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Application fees

UR/OBC/EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC, ST, PwBD category candidates and women applicants are exempted from paying the application fees.

ALSO READ: SSC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for 797 vacancies, details here