ECL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 313 Mining Sardar posts, apply at easterncoal.gov.in

Interested in working as Mining Sirdar in Eastern Coalfields Limited, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited? Then hurry! The application process to fill 313 vacancies of the post has started. The last day to apply for these vacancies is March 10. Those interested can apply for the same online, on the official website of ECIL - www.easterncoal.gov.in.

ECL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 313 positions. Here are the specifics:

-127 vacancies for the General category

- 30 vacancies for the EWS category

- 83 vacancies for the OBC(NCL)

- 46 vacancies for the SC category

- 23 vacancies for the ST category

ECL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates must not be below 18 years and of age as on February 20, 2022. The maximum age of candidates should not be more than 30 years on the same date.

ECL Recruitment 2022: Minimum qualification

- 10+2 or equivalent.

- Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS.

- Valid Gas Testing Certificate

- Valid First Aid Certificate

OR

- Recognised Diploma or degree in Mining Engineering having valid statutory competency certificates, recognised by DGMS to work as Mining Sirdar in coal mines.

- Valid Gas Testing Certificate

- Valid First Aid Certificate

ECL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as the application fee, which can be through online mode. SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, and women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

ECL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

- Go to the official website of ECL easterncoal.gov.in

- Click on the 'Recruitment' tab on homepage

- Click on the link given to apply for Mining Sirdar

- Fill in your details and then fill the form

- Take a printout of the application form

Click here for further details on the application

Click here for the detailed employment notice

