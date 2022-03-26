UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at upsconline.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to hire professionals for various posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is April 14, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 28 vacancies in various Union ministries and government departments.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 8

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 15

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) 2

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) 3

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," the official notification read. Only SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the application fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 40 years

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 30 years

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) 50 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) 33 years

For eligibility criteria and more details, read the official notification HERE.

