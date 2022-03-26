हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC recruitment

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at upsconline.nic.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of  28 vacancies in various Union ministries and government departments. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at upsconline.nic.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to hire professionals for various posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. 

The last day to apply for the posts is April 14, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of  28 vacancies in various Union ministries and government departments. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)  8

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation)   15

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology)   2

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)  3

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," the official notification read. Only SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the application fees. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

 Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)   40 years

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 30 years

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology)   50 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)    33 years

For eligibility criteria and more details, read the official notification HERE

ALSO READIncome Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, other posts, check details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2022UPSCUPSC jobs
Next
Story

BOB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 159 posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M53S

There is freedom of speech in India, reacts Uma Bharti on Abu Azmi's statement