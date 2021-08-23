GSECL recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Engineer post at gsecl.in, details here

New Delhi: The Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited applications for various post. GSECL has issued notification for over 155 vacancies of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) post.

The applicants need to note that the online application process for this recruitment drive of GSECL will begin on August 25 and the last date to apply is September 14 by 6 pm.

Those interested can check the complete notification on the official website of GSECL- gsecl.in.

The candidates need to note that the selected candidate will be appointed as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) for a period of five years, after which they might be considered for regular establishment as a Junior Engineer on the pay scale of ₹45400-101200

ALSO READ | UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 vacancies for deputy director, details here

GSECL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This GSECL recruitment drive is to fill 155 vacancies.

GSECL recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit is 35 years for the unreserved category and 40 years for candidates of reserved and EWS categories as on August 25.

ALSO READ | Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,527 posts today, details here

GSECL recruitment 2021: Remuneration

The first year's fixed remuneration will be Rs 37,000, followed by Rs 39,000 for the second to fifth years.

GSECL recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for unreserved, SEBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 500 (including GST). For ST, SC, and PwD candidates the application fee is Rs 250 (including GST).

Live TV