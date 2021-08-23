Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,527 posts today, details here

New Delhi: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has invited applications for 1527 vacancies. WDC Karnataka has issued notification for the recruitment process of various Anganwadi posts.

The candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the post on the official website- anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. The applicants need to note that today (August 23, 2021) is the last day to apply for this recruitment drive.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Number of posts in various districts

Haveri district: 93 posts

Dharwad: 91 posts

Belagavi: 333 posts

Shivamogga: 147posts

Yadgir district: 37 posts

Bangalore Rural: 96 posts

Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts

Mysore: 166 posts

Kalaburagi: 331 posts

Bidar: 113 posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month

Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month

Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month

The candidates are advised to read the complete notification for the Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

