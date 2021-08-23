हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Recruitment 2021

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,527 posts today, details here

The candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the post on the official website- anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has invited applications for 1527 vacancies. WDC Karnataka has issued notification for the recruitment process of various Anganwadi posts. 

The candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the post on the official website- anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. The applicants need to note that today (August 23, 2021) is the last day to apply for this recruitment drive. 

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Number of posts in various districts

  • Haveri district: 93 posts   
  • Dharwad:  91 posts 
  • Belagavi: 333 posts
  • Shivamogga: 147posts 
  • Yadgir district: 37 posts 
  • Bangalore Rural: 96 posts
  • Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts
  • Mysore: 166 posts 
  • Kalaburagi: 331 posts
  • Bidar: 113 posts 

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute. 

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Payscale 

  • Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month
  • Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month
  • Anganwadi worker:  Rs 8000/- per month

The candidates are advised to read the complete notification for the Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

