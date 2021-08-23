UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 vacancies for deputy director, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The applicants can apply for over 151 vacancies at the official website of the commission- upsconline.nic.in.

The interested and eligible candidates should know that out of the 151 vacancies, 66 are for the unreserved category, while 23 vacancies are for SC candidates, 9 for ST, 38 for OBC, 15 for EWS and the remaining 4 are for PwBD candidates.

The candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till 11:59 PM on or before September 2, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 13, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: September 02, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 02, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who have a degree from a recognised university and have three years’ experience of Administration or Accounts or Marketing or Public Relation or Insurance or Revenue or Tax related matters in a Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body can apply for the post.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applicants will be short-listed on the basis of ORA and the shortlisted applicants will be given a date for the interview. The shortlisted candidates will also have to sit for a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The shortlisted candidate will be required to bring the printout of their online application along with other documents at UPSC at the time of the interview.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The applicants also need to note that those belonging to UR category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25, while SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any category will not have to pay any fee.

The candidates must read the complete recruitment notification to check other details about the post they are applying for.

